The Council of Ministers on Sunday classified Covid-19 as a Dangerous Contagious Disease.

The cabinet also cancelled all decisions concerning entry and exit into the country, transferring the authority on the issue to the Ministry of Health which then re-determined the rules, measures and criteria for entry and exit in accordance with the Law on Contagious Diseases.

According to the new decisions, all TRNC citizens who work, study or receive medical treatment in the Greek Cypriot administration, as well as Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the TRNC, will be allowed to cross through the crossing points on the condition they present a negative coronavirus test not older than 72 hours prior to their first crossing.

The same criteria will apply for TRNC citizens who reside on the Greek Cypriot side.

Those individuals who fall in the above-mentioned category will have to repeat their PCR tests every 15 days.

All nationals, including TRNC citizens, will be allowed to cross into the north from the south without having to enter quarantine on the condition they can provide proof that they have not left the Greek Cypriot administration in the last 14 days and that they present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours.

Individuals who have travelled outside the Greek Cypriot administration in the last 14 days and who wish to cross into the TRNC will be subject to the conditions and regulations in place for the country of their arrival.

Passengers arriving from countries in category A are required to present a negative coronavirus test certificate not older than 72 hours.

Individuals who present a negative PCR test will not be required to enter quarantine.

However, arriving passengers who fail to present a negative PCR test will be required to remain in quarantine until the results of their locally carried PCR test are announced.

All costs will be covered by the individuals themselves.

Passengers from category B countries, have to present a negative coronavirus test and have to take a second test upon arrival. Tourists who have hotel reservations will be required to self-isolate themselves at their hotels until their second PCR results are announced. Hotels will be responsible for monitoring guests and making sure they follow the rules in place.

Those failing to comply with the rules will face legal prosecution.

Passengers who have a residence in the TRNC will be required to self-isolate at home until their PCR results are announced.

Once again those who flout the rule will face legal prosecution under the Contagious Diseases Law.

Arrivals from category C countries which includes the UK, will have to present a negative coronavirus test carried out in the last 72 hours upon arrival but will still be required to enter quarantine at a state-monitored facility for 14 days.

All costs will be covered by the individuals themselves.

The list of countries according to their categories are as follows:

Category A:

Germany

Australia

Austria

Denmark

Estonia

South Korea

Ireland

Switzerland

Iceland

Japan

Latvia

Lichtenstein

Hungary

Maldives

Malta

Norway

Poland

Slovakia

Slovenia

New Zealand

Greece

Category B

Andorra

Argentine

Belgium

United Arab Emirates

Bosnia Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Georgia

Croatia

Netherlands

Spain

Italy

Canada

Montenegro

Qatar

Kuwait

Luxembourg

Lebanon

Monaco

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Turkey

Uruguay

Jordan

Vatican

Category C

USA

Brazil

India

UK

Iran

Israel

Sweden

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Mexico

Egypt

Pakistan

Russia

Turkmenistan and other countries

BRTK