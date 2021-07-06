Five solar-powered mobile cameras, donated by Turkey, have been placed in designated forest areas to monitor for forest fires, BRT reported.

Mobile fire surveillance cameras are capable of detecting a picnic fire within three kilometres, and send a warning via the internet to the relevant agencies.

In addition, a firefighter helicopter was also deployed in North Cyprus from Turkey for the first time. The helicopter is a Kamov 32, with the capacity to drop 3.5 tons of water on targeted areas.

A statement issued by the Office of Development and Economic Cooperation (BSEC) read: “Turkey continues to share all its means under the coordination of our Vice President Fuat Oktay, with the instructions of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the solution of the problems of our brothers in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in every field”.

It went on to say that Turkey had provided technical assistance in addition to supplying over ten million saplings over the last 10 years to develop and protect forested areas.

BRTK