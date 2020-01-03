A protest is being mounted on Facebook against the state of the roads. The New Year brought in a 10 per cent increase in the cost of driving licences, prompting a reaction by North Cyprus motorists who are fed up with the existing road conditions.

The Facebook page says that there are no road safety barriers, no road markings. Large potholes contribute to wear and tear of vehicles. The roads remain unlit. People are dying There are those who are driving around under the influence of drink or drugs.

However, the Minister of Public Works and Transportation Tolga Atakan, who spoke to Kibris Postasi last week, said his ministry had no separate budget and that the money collected through driving licence fees and road tax goes directly into the general budget.

Kibris Postasi