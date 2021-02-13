The European Union has sent 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the Turkish Cypriot community to south Cyprus.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered to the Turkish Cypriots next week through the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee.

It was also confirmed that 75,000 rapid tests sent from the EU will arrive in the north via south Cyprus as soon as the shipment arrives.

The Bi-communal Health Technical Committee Greek Cypriot Committee co-chair Leonidas Phylactou, said in a statement that the Committee’s Turkish Cypriot co-chair Cenk Soydan and experts discussed issues related to rapid tests at a teleconference held on Friday and answered the Turkish Cypriot side’s questions.

Phylactou stated that they had provided all the necessary information regarding the use, frequency and types of rapid antigen tests.

He told CNA that they are addressing the use of molecular tests (PCR) for people who may have been in close contact with Covid-19 cases, for patients with coronavirus, and also for passengers at the airport.

Phylactou stated that the Turkish Cypriot side had requested and provided information on vaccination for chronically ill patients on a category basis.

Yeniduzen