One thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine will arrive from the EU on Monday, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has announced. This is the first of two thousand doses which have to be delivered in two lots because they require storage at minus 71 C.

In what appears to be a climb down, following President Ersin Tatar’s statement that vaccines from the EU would not be accepted if they were sent via southern Cyprus, the health minister said that people over ages of 65 would be given the vaccine.

Pilli said, “Our people should be comfortable and not nervous. We will provide the vaccines and end the vaccination programme by the end of March“.

It is assumed that the EU vaccines will be sent via the south, no mention was made about this. Recently, both the leader of the CTP Tufan Erhurman and former Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay, said that the matter of vaccines was not a political issue but a humanitarian one.

Kibris Postasi, BRT