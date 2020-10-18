The Supreme Election Council announced that as of 11am local time, the rate of participation in the second round of the presidential elections was 13.51 percent.

Incumbent President Mustafa Akinci (Independent) and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar (UBP) are going head to head in the second round. The results are expected to be close.

Pollings stations opened at 8am this morning and will close at 6pm.

According to the statement, the participation rates in the districts as of 11am were as follows:

Nicosia 13.33%

Famagusta 12.74%

Kyrenia 12.8%

Guzelyurt 13%

Iskele 14.75%

Lefke 14.46%