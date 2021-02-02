Only 21,750 people have received the coronavirus vaccine in North Cyprus.

A total of 40,020 doses of Sinovac vaccine first brought into the country from Turkey was used to administer two doses per person. As of yesterday, the use of 20,000 Sinovac vaccines, which arrived in a second batch, has just begun.

1,750 of the 2,250 Pfizer Biontech vaccines from the south of Cyprus were administered. It was learned that there were 500 Pfizer Biontech vaccines remaining.

According to the information obtained from the Ministry of Health, approximately 3,500 were vaccinated yesterday.

It was stated that vaccination will continue in a total of 20 centres as of today, with the commissioning of health centres in some municipalities and regions.

More vaccines expected to arrive after February 8

After Monday, February 8 more doses of vaccine are expected from Turkey, while delivery of Pfizer Biontech vaccine from the EU is under negotiation.

