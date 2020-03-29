Latest Headlines

Sixty Brits Leave North Cyprus Today

Pergamos Border Crossing

Sixty British tourists staying in North Cyprus were permitted to cross the border to the south on Sunday enabling them to catch a flight from Paphos Airport to London Gatwick

The British High Commission in Cyprus had announced that the British tourists would be “exceptionally be permitted to use the Sovereign Base Area crossing point at Pergamos,” upon presenting a confirmed flight ticket.

They were was allowed to cross the border to return to the UK following an agreement reached between the British and South Cyprus governments.

The British travellers crossed at Pergamos on the British bases by bus, undergoing all the necessary health checks, authorities said. They then headed to Paphos Airport to catch their EasyJet flights, the first one of which took off at 2:35pm. The second one is scheduled to leave at 7.25pm.

Cyprus Mail

