The new Minister of Health Ünal Üstel, who has replaced Dr Ali Pilli, said that 5,907 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and 16 people tested positive. He said that eleven were local cases.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in North Cyprus is 3,232, and 23 people have died from the virus. Three people are in intensive care.

In the south, 131 cases of Covid-19 were reported and one person has died.

BRTK