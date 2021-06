Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 24 hours, all of which were local, Kibris Postasi reported. Eleven of the cases were in Kyrenia, the newspaper said.

In South Cyprus, 42 cases of the coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours and one person, a 68-year-old man, died from the disease.

This brings the total of deaths from Covid in the south to 373. The death toll from Covid in North Cyprus is 34.

Kibris Postasi