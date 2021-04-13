Six unions have taken the government to court regarding its decision to suspend the cost of living allowance for four months, Kibris Postasi reports.

Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KTAMS), Cyprus Turkish Public Servants Union (KAMUSEN), Public Workers Union (KAMU-İŞ), Customs Workers Union (GÜÇ-SEN), Revenue and Tax Office Employees Union (VERGİ-SEN) and Cyprus Turkish The Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES) have united to take legal action against the government’s decision.

The hearing regarding the request to stop the application with an interim order will be held on Wednesday at 9.30 am.

The President of KTAMS Güven Bengihan, issued a statement in which he emphasised that at a time when the cost of living rapidly had escalated and the purchasing power of the employees was dwindling, there was no justification for the suspension of the cost of living allowance decreed for March, April, May and June. This act was unlawful, he said.

The union leader said that the unions would not remain silent. He also pointed to the Council of Ministers’ intervention in banning an indefinite strike at the Civil Aviation Department at Ercan Airport for 60 day.

“Those who think that we will be hindered in our struggle against this injustice with prohibitions are wrong. The banning of the strike we would have started today by the Council of Ministers, is an indication of the government’s point of view on democratic rights“, Bengihan said.

“Our struggle will continue both legally and through actions. We are right, we will win ”, he said.

Kibris Postasi