Six people have died from Covid-19 and 337 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in south Cyprus.

Since March, when Covid-19 was first seen on the island, the death toll in the south, mostly male, has reached 147. The total number of cases is 27,011.

In North Cyprus, 22 positive cases were detected, five of which were local, 1 person has been taken to intensive care, and 18 people were discharged, Health Minister Ali Pilli said. The total number of coronavirus cases is 1,765 and ten people have died.

Yeniduzen