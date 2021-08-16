LGC News logo

Six New Speed Cameras Begin Operating Today

  • 3 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Speed CameraSix new speed cameras come into operation within the borders of Nicosia and Kyrenia districts today, BRT reported.

They are located as follows:

On the 1st km of the Dikmen-Boğazköy road.

15th km of the Kyrenia-Lapta road.

2nd km of the Kyrenia-Bellapais road.

The western entrance for Gaziköy in the Ciklos area of the Kyrenia-Nicosia main road.

The speed corridor (point-to-point cameras) installed on the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road, one at the Gönyeli-Çemberi exit and the other camera, just before the Boğazköy junction.

BRTK

