Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that 1,150 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and six people had tested positive for the virus.

Minister Pilli said that one of the positive cases was an airline passenger, five people were the contacts of the cases previously diagnosed, and they had been in quarantine during this period. He said that 29 people had been discharged.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 700.

The total number of cases in South Cyprus is 1,600.

Greek Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’ reported that there had been a sharp increase in case numbers in Larnaca, particularly last Saturday, when there were 25 new cases reported that day. This indicated that people were not observing social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene rules, the newspaper said.

