Latest Headlines

Six New Cases of Covid-19 Found in Last 24 Hours

11 hours ago
400 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli
Health Minister –
Dr. Ali Pilli

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that there were six new cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours following 1,922 tests that were performed. Meanwhile six people cured of the virus were discharged.

Four cases of Covid-19 were imported by air passengers arriving in North Cyprus, while one was a ferry passenger, the other person was infected by a passenger who is in quarantine.

This brings the total number of infections up to 277. Meanwhile, there has also been a spike in cases in south Cyprus which has 1,460 cases, with 39 new cases found today. To date, there have been 27 deaths arising from the disease in the south and four deaths in the north.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Pegasus Boss May Lay-Off 80 Employees

Pegasus Boss May Lay-Off 80 Employees

16 hours ago
Photo of Volunteers go on Beach Cleaning Operation

Volunteers go on Beach Cleaning Operation

17 hours ago
Photo of Turkey’s Gas Finds in Black Sea a Game Changer

Turkey’s Gas Finds in Black Sea a Game Changer

17 hours ago
Photo of Testing Finds 16 New Cases of Covid-19 on Saturday

Testing Finds 16 New Cases of Covid-19 on Saturday

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker