Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that there were six new cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours following 1,922 tests that were performed. Meanwhile six people cured of the virus were discharged.

Four cases of Covid-19 were imported by air passengers arriving in North Cyprus, while one was a ferry passenger, the other person was infected by a passenger who is in quarantine.

This brings the total number of infections up to 277. Meanwhile, there has also been a spike in cases in south Cyprus which has 1,460 cases, with 39 new cases found today. To date, there have been 27 deaths arising from the disease in the south and four deaths in the north.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi