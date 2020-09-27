Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said on Saturday that six cases of Covid-19 were detected in the last 24 hours. He said that 965 tests have been performed and two airline passengers arriving in North Cyprus had tested positive for the coronavirus, three were people who arrived by ferry and one case was local.

Meanwhile, 32 people have been discharged. There have been no new fatalities (four deaths to date) and there is no one in intensive care, the health minister said.

This brings the total number of cases to 741.

Yeniduzen