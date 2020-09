Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli on Monday said that 1, 593 PCR tests for Covid-19 had been performed in the last 24 hours, and six positive cases had been detected.

Four airline passengers had tested positive, one case emerged while in quarantine and one case was local, 17 people were discharged.

Total Number of Cases – 752

It was also reported the 17 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in south Cyprus on Monday

Yeniduzen