Six Cases of Covid-19 Detected in Last 24 Hours

1 hour ago
Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has said six people have tested positive for Covid-19 following 1,263 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, five people have been discharged from quarantine.

Four of the positive cases arrived by air and two people had been in contact with previously detected cases who are in quarantine.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus to 322.

There have been no new deaths from the virus and there is no one in intensive care with the disease. Meanwhile 17 people are being treated at the pandemic unit at Nicosia State Hospital.

Minister Pilli added that random testing will increase throughout the country.

