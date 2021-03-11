Healthcare workers have taken part in research to determine the level of antibodies developed after receiving the Chinese made Sinovac vaccine, Yeniduzen reports.

The Near East University Experimental Health Sciences Research Institute (DESAM), which has ongoing scientific studies to determine the effects of the Covid-19 vaccine on the course of the pandemic, launched a comprehensive research project to test the amount of antibodies that develop after vaccination.

In order to launch the project, 527 female and male healthcare workers aged between 27-72 have volunteered to take part. Follow-up tests revealed that 525 participants developed a high rate of antibodies.

It was also discovered that there were no cases of Covid-19 infection among volunteers who had received a second dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

