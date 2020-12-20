The first batch of three million doses of an experimental vaccine against COVID-19 developed by China’s Sinovac is expected to be delivered to Turkey this week.

Turkey has already signed an agreement for the procurement of up to 50 million doses of the Chinese vaccine. Delivery of the vaccine is expected “in the next couple of days”, Turkey’s Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

Vaccination is likely to start at the end of December or in the first week of January 2021, Koca said in an interview with Turkish daily ‘Hurriyet’.

The vaccination programme will not include pregnant women, people under the age of 18 and those who have recovered from the virus within the past six months.

Ten days ago, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Yeniduzen’ reported that Cyprus International University Asst. Lecturer on Medicine Umut Altunç, said the Chinese vaccine Sinovac will be the main vaccine available for North Cyprus from Turkey. Supplies of AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are also anticipated from south Cyprus from January.

