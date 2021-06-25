All individuals who want to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been available since Thursday, must apply via the Ministry of Health’s vaccine portal system, BRT reported.

The Health Ministry has added new vaccination centres to the list of the current hospitals offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health centres which administer vaccines announced by the Health Ministry are as follows:

Nicosia Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital: 8am-2.30pm during the week and 8.30 am-6pm on weekends.

Famagusta State Hospital: 9am-4pm

Kyrenia Dr. Akçiçek State Hospital: 9am-6pm

Cengiz Topel State Hospital: 9am-1.30pm

Mehmetçik Health Centre: 8am-1.30pm

Yeni Erenkoy Health Centre: 9am-6pm

Iskele Health Centre: 2pm-6pm

Maras Health Centre: 2pm-6pm

Individuals 18 and over who have applied to get vaccinated through the Health Ministry’s vaccine portal system will be able to receive their Johnson & Johnson jab as of Thursday, June, 24.

These individuals can get vaccinated at the Near East Hospital (NEU) in Nicosia, Girne Suat Günsel Hospital, Güzelyurt NEU local dispensary, Famagusta NEU local dispensary, Girne American University Health Centre, at 8 am to 5 pm.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Health also stated that all individuals who want to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must apply to the Ministry of Health’s vaccine portal.

BRTK