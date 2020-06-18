Latest Headlines

Sibel Siber Resigns From PM’s Coordinating Council

11 hours ago
705 Less than a minute
North Cyrus News - Sibel Siber
Dr Sibel Siber

Head of the Prime Minister’s Coordinating Council for Covid-19 Sibel Siber and two of the council members, Mustafa Arabacıoğlu and Ahmet Ozan have resigned from the Coordinating Council.

In a written statement, former leader of the Assembly Dr Siber, said that  coordination work could not be carried out effectively, adding that the government had not officially heeded their recommendations for a long time.

Siber argued that the government had, for a long time, ignored their advice and that the cabinet was unable to justify its decisions because they had not relied on scientific data or the views of scientists. That is why, she added, several times their decisions had changed because of certain reactions or pressure.

They have lost the trust of the people, she added.  

Vatan

Related Articles

Photo of PM Tatar Meets With President Akinci

PM Tatar Meets With President Akinci

10 hours ago
Photo of Tour Company Withdraws Offer to Build Lapta Marina

Tour Company Withdraws Offer to Build Lapta Marina

11 hours ago
Photo of New Safety Measures in Place at Ercan Airport

New Safety Measures in Place at Ercan Airport

1 day ago
Photo of Businessman Who Bid For Lapta Marina Lands in North

Businessman Who Bid For Lapta Marina Lands in North

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker