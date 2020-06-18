Head of the Prime Minister’s Coordinating Council for Covid-19 Sibel Siber and two of the council members, Mustafa Arabacıoğlu and Ahmet Ozan have resigned from the Coordinating Council.

In a written statement, former leader of the Assembly Dr Siber, said that coordination work could not be carried out effectively, adding that the government had not officially heeded their recommendations for a long time.

Siber argued that the government had, for a long time, ignored their advice and that the cabinet was unable to justify its decisions because they had not relied on scientific data or the views of scientists. That is why, she added, several times their decisions had changed because of certain reactions or pressure.

They have lost the trust of the people, she added.

Vatan