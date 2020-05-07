Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, addressed parliament yesterday and responded to the opposition’s criticisms about the state of the economy in North Cyprus.

He stated that the government has been making efforts for the last 50-55 days. to address both health issues and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “What has become clear about the pandemic is that we need to trust each other,” Tatar said.

Regarding the state of the economy, Tatar said there would be a contraction in GDP, which he said was normal, adding that there would be an increase in unemployment and that the evidence before them would be clearer. next two months.

Tatar said that he believed that they could pass this test with some adjustments that need to be made to the economy. Planning is underway for all areas of the economy for the months of May, June and July, he said and explained that he believes that with the support of Turkey, they will overcome this difficult period.

Referring to the tourism industry, Tatar said he expected to start moving with domestic tourism, and that preparations were under way for tourism. “Of course, it is not yet known when or how the routes will start,” Tatar said, adding that incoming tourists may be asked to show the results of their antibody tests (PCR tests) in addition to showing their passports.

He praised the stance of both the health officials and the Turkish Cypriot people for the successful management of the pandemic, arguing that “success was perceived by the world whether they recognise it or not”.

