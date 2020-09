Showers are expected today, the Met Office has said.

A low pressure system will bring some clouds today. Tomorrow and Thursday will be partly cloudy. Friday will have some showers or thunderstorms. The skies will clear at the weekend.

Temperatures will be around 33-36 C inland and 29-32 C on the coast.

Winds will blow strong from the south and west to moderate on rainy days.

Kibris Postasi