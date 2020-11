Travellers visiting North Cyprus for up to three days may now only be able to arrive by chartered flight. The new ruling by the Communicable Diseases Supreme Committee was announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health issued the following statement: “Due to difficulties in controlling people who want to enter our country and stay on the island for a maximum of three days, it has been decided to bring these people to the TRNC by charter flight as of 30.11.2020“.

