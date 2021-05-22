Closed-circuit tourism has been increased from three days stay to five, Yeniduzen reports.

The tourism minister Fikri Ataoğlu issued a statement through his press office which said that closed-circuit tourism [where tourists may stay at a hotel or resort but not leave the grounds] which was launched four weeks ago, will be extended to five days stay.

In addition, the statement said that daily flight numbers have been increased from six to ten.

According to the hotels which have been offering these short-stay holidays, in the last month, five hotels have contributed 19 million TL to the economy. This has been a welcome boost to all businesses linked to tourism and to the economy in general, the statement said.

