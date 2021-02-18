Two thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, sent by the EU, have reached North Cyprus via the Metehan border checkpoint today.

The Bi-Communal Health Committee Co-Chair Doctor Cenk Soydan, who received the vaccines, said that the AstraZeneca vaccines will be used immediately.

It was stated that after the 4,500 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines, which were delivered to the north from the European Union in January and February through the bilateral Health Technical Committee under the supervision of the United Nations, 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered by the authorities today.

In order to help combat the Covid-19 epidemic in the country, Turkey also stated that so far 80,000 doses of the Chinese made vaccine Sinovac, had been sent to North Cyprus.