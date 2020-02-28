President Mustafa Akinci said that those who have previously shared the pain of this island must be able to fairly distribute its wealth, because otherwise the great powers will come and they will share this wealth with each other, leaving the islanders to suffer. Speaking at an event in Değirmenlik, Akinci said:

“Since we also have a right to gas and this is accepted by both the EU, the UN and the Greek Cypriot side, then let us find a common way out. As Cypriots we must find a way of sharing. We can lift tensions and meet in a logical way, otherwise is is easy to see that tensions can grow. Even this shows how much the solution to the Cyprus problem is needed.”

Akinci reiterated that the statement issued following the Berlin trilateral meeting [held on 25 November, 2019], which was approved by both sides, is very positive in that it contains the principles on which the Turkish Cypriot side stands. He said that the text clearly reaffirms the bi-zonal bi-communal federal solution and emphasises political equality, effective decision-making and a rotating presidency. President Anastasiades for the first time, accepted the objective of the strategic agreement and a solution process with an end date. He noted that after the presidential elections the process would resume, but it would not be a long-running negotiation process, as the time for decisions has now come.

Akinci also reiterated the position that a solution in Cyprus would benefit both Turkey and not just the island and the region.

“The solution to the Cyprus problem may open a new page in Turkey’s relations with the region and the EU”, he said, adding that the most realistic option backed by the international community is the official position of both the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey, is a federal entity in which there will be two politically equal founding states. The alternative to a federal settlement was the reinforcement of the island’s partition, Akinci said.

