Further weather warnings have been issued for the south of the island. More rain and strong winds are expected on Tuesday, and the extreme weather is causing problems in nearly all districts.

The first alert, issued on Monday, warns of near gale force winds which are expected in western and southern areas. It remains in force until 1pm.

The second, issued on Sunday and valid until noon, warns of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, initially in the west and south, and later in other areas.

Police in their morning announcement urged all drivers to be extremely careful due to heavy rain, strong winds and fog in all parts of South Cyprus.

On Monday afternoon a driver in the Paphos district had to be rescued after his car was swept away when he attempted to cross the Chrysochous river.

An EasyJet plane was struck by lightning as it was about to land at Paphos airport at 6pm on Monday. The aircraft, which was flying from Luton to Paphos with 160 passengers on board, landed without any problems but its electronic systems were damaged.

As a result, it could not return to Luton at 6.45pm as planned and the 170 passengers scheduled to depart had to stay overnight in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, the North Cyprus Police have advised that some parts of the Güzelyurt – Lefke Highway are flooded. Drivers are advised to drive with extreme caution.

Heavy rainfall in the Güzelyurt region, have led to some road closures as some streams and dams have overflowed. Officials say that if excessive rainfall continues, the Güzelyurt Dam will be filled to full capacity within 7 to 8 hours and there is a possibility of overflowing.

Police announced that the Taşpınar – Güzelyurt Highway was closed to traffic due to floods. Transportation is being provided through the village of Doğancı.

