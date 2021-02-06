A total of 6,325 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, and 74 people tested positive for Covid-19, 54 of whom were local, Health Minister Ali Pilli said.

There are 13 people in intensive care. The total number of cases to date is 2,658 and there have been 14 deaths from the virus.

In south Cyprus, 103 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and two people died from the disease, one was an 88 year-old man and the other a 54 year-old woman.

A total of 31,133 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the south and there have been 208 deaths from the virus.

