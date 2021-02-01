The Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS) have conducted a study on distance education in schools where it is offered.

In the study, it was noted that 75 percent of the students participated in online distance education, while a significant proportion of them could not continue distance education.

Whatsapp, which is known as a social communication tool rather than an education tool, is one of the most used apps, followed by Zoom, Google Meet and Google Classroom, respectively.

According to KTÖS, in the study, it was stated that 90 percent of the students accessed education via smart phones, and this situation creates difficulties in terms of motivation, reading/listening coordination and follow-up in older classes (9-11 years old).

Problems experienced in the distance education system were mainly due to inequality, and this inequality manifested itself as access to internet infrastructure and tools and equipment needed by students for distance education, inadequacy in the home environment caused by inequality between households and a lack of parental support.

KTÖS Education Secretary Burak Maviş, stated that the aim of the study is to support the qualified development of distance education, increase technology literacy and uncover the inequalities in education.

Maviş noted that the study was conducted with 106 schools, interviewed with 185 primary and pre-school teachers/school administrators, and scientific data were created by analyzing distance education experiences.

Yeniduzen