Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that 17 positive cases of Covid-19 had been detected out of 1,265 tests performed in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile 11 people have been discharged, he said.

Minister Pilli said that six of the positive cases had arrived in North Cyprus by air, two were ferry passengers and eight had been in contact with cases previously detected and were in quarantine. One infection was local, he said.

This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 351.

Yeniduzen