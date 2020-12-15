LGC News logo

Seventeen New Cases of Covid-19 In North Cyprus

  • 1 hour ago

North Cyprus News - PCR TestSeventeen people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

Minister Pilli said that three infected people arrived in the country, six people had been in contact with previously identified cases and were already in quarantine and eight cases were local.

In south Cyprus, 339 people have tested positive for the virus and two people, one aged 74 and the other 91, have died.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the south has risen to 15,789 and 107 deaths have been recorded from the disease. In North Cyprus the total number of cases is 1,295 and six people have died.

Yeniduzen

