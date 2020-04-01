Seven new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been found in North Cyprus. There was also a second death from the disease.

Three of the seven who tested positive came from the Karpaz region as a result of contact. One case is from Alsancak and two other were said to be a married couple from the US living in Nicosia.

Health authorities said the 83-year-old woman, a German national, died from complications caused by the virus.

It was reported she was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. Both fatalities recorded in the TRNC were German tourists.

Health Minister Ali Pilli spoke to BRT about the distribution of cases which currently are being treated as follows:

Nicosia: 11

Miter: 3

Magusa: 2

Bayarmudu: 3

Lapta: 3

Karşıyaka: 2

Alsancak: 4

Girne: 1

Karpaz: 17

The health minister said that the condition of the 46 patients who are still being treated was “stable”.

Yeniduzen, BRTK