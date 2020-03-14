The South Cyprus Ministry of Health has announced that seven more cases of coronavirus have been detected.

While five people were quarantined, the other two were taken to Limassol Hospital. All seven people arrived from the UK recently.

The total number of cases in the south of Cyprus is now 21. That number has increased to 26 across the whole of Cyprus.

Meanwhile North Cyprus Health Minister Ali Pilli has said that, so far, no new cases of coronavirus have been discovered in the TRNC. The current number of cases is five, comprising four tourists and one TRNC citizen.

