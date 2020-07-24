Latest Headlines

Seven-Days Quarantine for Passengers From Turkey

Inspecting PCR Test Certificate

The Committee on Serious Infectious Diseases has recommended that passengers from Turkey undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine as of 1 August.

The committee, established by the TRNC Ministry of Health, made the recommendation given the number of new cases emerging in passenger arrivals from Turkey since 1 July.

The recommendation has been approved by the Minister for Health Ali Pilli, however, it is not yet known how this will be implemented. 

According to sources at the health ministry, the main reason for this decision was because incoming passengers had not been self-isolating as they had agreed. 

