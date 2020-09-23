Latest Headlines

Seven Cases of Covid-19 Detected on Tuesday

Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

Seven new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1, 447 PCR tests performed on Tuesday,  Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said.

Pilli said that two airline passengers arrived with the infection, two were passenger contacts of passer contacts and were already in quarantine, three were local cases. The minister said that 18  people had been discharged. 

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in North Cyprus as of Tuesday is 711.

Case numbers also continue to rise in South Cyprus with 15 new infections recorded yesterday, bringing the total to 1,618.

Yeniduzen

