Seven new cases of Covid-19 were detected yesterday after 1,866 tests were performed, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said on Thursday evening. There is only one person in intensive care at the moment and 29 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that one person infected with the virus arrived in North Cyprus by air and two by ferry. Two people were passenger contacts already in quarantine and two cases were local.

This brings the total number of cases to 732

Yeniduzen