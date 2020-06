President Mustafa Akıncı has invited Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay and Health Minister Ali Pilli to meet at the Presidency on Friday, to discuss the latest situation regarding reopening the border checkpoints.

President Akıncı also asked the Turkish Cypriot co-chair Meltem Onurkan Samani and members of the Bi-Communal Health Committee to be present at the meeting for their comments, when necessary.

Yeniduzen