Retired senior judge and former deputy Çetin Veziroğlu, member of the Supreme Court of Justice, has resigned due to “anti-democratic and repressive electoral interventions”.

Veziroğlu said, “I consider it dishonorable to represent in the Supreme Court of Justice, a Presidency, which has been achieved through such anti-democratic methods“.

Çetin Veziroğlu announced the reasons for his resignation with the following letter:

In his resignation letter he wrote that:

“Pressure from Turkey’s majority political party AKP and the [right-wing nationalist minority party] MHP and the fear that the power of the established order in Turkey for a long time, together with local collaborators that represent the TRNC are making every attempt to destroy the secular and democratice structure of society. So much so that, as in the case of ‘Afrika’ newspaper, they did not hesitate to reach the point of lynching these attempts.

“The strategy of carrying this oppression, threat and fear system to our island; Ignoring the Supreme Election Board rules and decisions, lies and false propaganda promoted by the Republic of Turkey and television channels…..

“I consider it dishonorable to represent a Presidency in the Supreme Court of Justice, which was achieved by such anti-democratic methods. For these reasons, I resign from the High Court of Justice membership.

“I will continue my efforts to protect and advance democracy, peace, freedom, an independent and fair judicial system, without hesitation, with the friends who walk this path in the hearts of our people.“

Yours truly,

Cetin Veziroğlu

Kibris Postasi