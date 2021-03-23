The third seminar on “The Future of Cyprus” will be held via Zoom and broadcast on BRT 1 tomorrow evening.

The seminar has been organised by the British Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations and the British Turkish Cypriot Association, and will be held online in cooperation with the London School of Economics Turkish Think-tank Circle Foundation and hosted by former UK minister Brooks Newmark.

A number of politicians, lawyers, academics and a variety of speakers will attend the online seminar. Included in those is President Tatar’s Special Representative and former Chief Negotiator in the Cyprus talks, Ergün Olgun, former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw and Lord Northbrook, Co-Chair of APPG – TRNC .

Discussions will include the upcoming Cyprus talks, options for a solution to the Cyprus Issue and questions from the audience.

The seminar will be broadcast with subtitles on BRT 1 and on the BRT Facebook page at 9pm Cyprus time on Wednesday, 23 March.

BRT