Night flights to Ercan Airport have been suspended after a 300-metre section of the runway collapsed.

An extraordinary meeting was held last night, reportedly after Turkish Airlines warned that night flights should be suspended.

The runway collapsed in the area where pilots manoeuvre the plane around to dock.

Pilots have complained about the lack of landing lights on one section and that the runway has not been repaired for years and needs to be completely renovated.

Officials have dismissed this claim saying that the damage was mainly due to heavy rainfall.

T & T Ercan Airport Operations General Manager Serhat Özçelik said that as the traffic flow continues, it is not easy to make quick repairs. Meanwhile, Mustafa Sofi, Director of Civil Aviation Department said that “Necessary renovations are being done, there is no major damage to the runway, there is only one section damaged, which is not unusual”.

Yeni Duzen