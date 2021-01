An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale was felt in south Cyprus. Its epicentre was the village of Avgorou ((Famagusta region).

The earthquake was the aftershock of the 5.4 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Thursday.

Kandilli Observatory reported the magnitude of the earthquake as 3.1 and that it occurred at around 8.55 pm on Friday.

Kibris Postasi