A 24-year-old man, who was swimming in the sea at Palm Beach in Famagusta, was rescued from drowning as he struggled against the waves at around 6pm this evening, Kibris Postasi reports.

The person in question was rescued by his friends and was taken to Famagusta State Hospital and placed under observation in the intensive care unit.

The investigation continues. This is the second near-drowning incident reported at Palm Beach in the last week.

Kibris Postasi