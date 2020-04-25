A fire broke out on Friday evening in the laundry unit of Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. The fire, which caused brief panic, was extinguished by staff and firefighters.

It was stated that the fire, which began at 7.50pm, was caused by the motor of the industrial-type washing machine which was operating in the laundry room.

Hospital workers tackled the fire with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Initial inspections found the electrical parts of the machine and the motor were damaged.

This is the second fire to occur at the hospital this year. On February 28, a large fire broke out in the hospital and many parts of the hospital became unusable. The fire, which was said to have broken out at around 6.45am in the hospital’s angiography department was extinguished at about 9am.

Around 300 patients from the cardiovascular surgery, gynaecology and general surgery clinics, the intensive care unit and also newborns being treated in the neonatal clinic, were taken to other hospitals.

Two male in-patients, aged 74 and 62, were transferred to a private hospital where they died. The 74-year-old man was an in-patient at the hospital’s intensive care when the fire broke out.

Yeniduzen