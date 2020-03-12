A second tourist has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The statement also stated that the number of coronavirus diagnoses had increased to two, and that no TRNC citizens have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The second case is the husband of a German tourist who reported herself to Famagusta Hospital complaining of fever. She was transferred to Nicosia State Hospital and tested positive for coronavirus four days ago. Her condition is stable, reports say.

Meanwhile, her husband who initially tested negative but later on developed a fever, was tested again and was found positive for coronavirus – covid-19 on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said that every development in the context of the public’s right to be informed will continue to be shared with transparency.

Yeni Duzen