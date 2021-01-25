LGC News logo

Second Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines Arrive

  • 19 mins ago

North Cyprus News - Pfizer Vaccine Delivered to North CyprusThe second batch of Pfizer/Biontech vaccines, sent by the European Union to Turkish Cypriots via south Cyprus, has been delivered.

The 1,170 vaccines sent as the second batch, were delivered via the Metehan border crossing point by Ministry of Health officials.

Last week 1,080 doses of Pfizer/Biontech vaccine were sent to North Cyprus via the south, and it was announced that they had been used to vaccinate people over 65 years of age at the Nicosia Railway Polyclinic.

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said that the new batch of vaccines will also be given to people over the age of 65, using an appointment system.

Yeniduzen

Facebook