Second Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines Arrive

  • 4 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Pfizer Vaccine Delivered to North CyprusThe second batch of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccines, sent by the European Union to Turkish Cypriots via the Republic of Cyprus, has been received.

The second batch contains a total of 2,250 doses.

Ministry of Health teams received the vaccines at the Metehan border checkpoint. 

 Minister of Health Dr Ali Pilli said : “For those who have had the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the second doses will roll out on February 8“.

People who have the first dose of Covid vaccine will be able to apply to the Trenyolu Polyclinic and İskele Health centre on the date written on their vaccination cards to have the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, he noted.

Yeniduzen

