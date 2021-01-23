President Ersin Tatar held a teleconference meeting with Mario Nava, General Director of Structural Reform Support at the European Commission, and his team.

According to the statement made by the Presidency, President Tatar discussed in detail with the EU Commission officials the registration of halloumi, one of the most important export products of the TRNC, with the European Union and the trade of TRNC to the European market.

During the meeting, President Tatar also brought up the issue of delivering the vaccines reserved for the Turkish Cypriot people by the European Union to the country as soon as possible.

Commission officials stated that the vaccines allocated by the EU for the Turkish Cypriot side will continue to be delivered gradually, and within this scope, 1000 more vaccines will be delivered on 28 January.

In the statement, “President Tatar also shared with the EU officials his vision of the 5 + UN informal meeting of the Turkish Cypriot side and our attitude towards cooperation on hydrocarbon resources, which are accepted by all parties to both sides“.

President Tatar will also receive the EU delegation within the framework of their planned visit to the island in the first half of February.

