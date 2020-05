The search for a young man who disappeared at sea yesterday off Alagadi continues today.

The police said that the search for 27-year-old Mehmet Ceyhan by coast guard helicopters had to be suspended at 6.30pm on Saturday because of adverse weather conditions.

Ceyhan entered the sea at Alagadi to try and help rescue 22-year-old Gözde Nur Binbir who was overcome by rough waves. Her body has been recovered.

Yeniduzen